Great day for me and squash: Joshna Chinappa after being honoured with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Indian squash player and Asian Games medalist Joshna Chinappa on Thursday expressed happiness at being honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday in the field of sports.

Chinappa won the Asian Games bronze in Hangzhou last year along with Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh in a team event.

She has won five Asian Games medals, including silvers at 2014 and 2018 editions in team events. She is also a two-time Commonwealth Games medalist, including a gold in the 2014 Glasgow edition in doubles event.

Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Chinappa said that the award marks a great day for her and Indian squash.

"It feels great to be here receiving the Padma Shri from the President. I feel very excited to be here. It's a great day for me and for squash. Just being recognised for all my efforts towards the game feels good. I was 9 years old when I started and my dream was always to play for India 27 years later I am finally here receiving such a prestigious award...I would thank the Central Government for recognising sport and my contribution to squash in India," she said.

Also, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, who was also awarded with Padma Shri, detailed his long-term association with the discipline after winning the award and urged the country to carry Mallakhamb to the world.

The 70-year-old has worked tirelessly to popularise the game at the global level. In this traditional Indian subcontinent sport, players perform aerial and gymnastics stunts on a vertical pole.

"When I was two years old, I was going for Mallakhamb in Dadra, Mumbai. For 60-plus years, I have been associated with this sport, not only in India but across the world. I am trying to promote this sport to the world. Mallakhamb is our ancient cultural heritage. It exercises all the parts of the body in the shortest time possible and its benefits are great physically and mentally. We should take this all over the world," said Uday to ANI.

The Indian para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, was also honoured with Padma Shri.

He has trained players like Pramod Bhagat, Abu Hubaida and Palak Kohli.

