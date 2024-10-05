Guardiola offers to pay for fans’ banner urging him to stay at Manchester City

New Delhi, Oct 5 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered to cover the cost of a banner made by fans pleading for him to extend his stay at the club. With Guardiola’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, City supporters have rallied behind their beloved coach, planning to unveil a giant flag at Saturday’s home fixture against Fulham.

The banner, which fans funded with 1,000 pounds ($1,300), will feature a call for Guardiola to sign a new deal and continue his historic reign at the club.

Guardiola, upon learning of the gesture, was moved by the support and quickly insisted on footing the bill himself. “They have to bring me the bill to pay for the banner,” he said during Friday’s pre-match press conference. “I don’t want them to spend money for that reason, but what can I say? Thank you so much.”

Since arriving at Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has overseen a golden era at the club, winning numerous domestic titles and 2022-23 Champions League trophy. His influence on and off the pitch has been profound, and his bond with the club's fanbase seems stronger than ever.

“I fell in love from the first day I was here,” Guardiola continued, reflecting on his seven years at the Etihad. While he has not yet confirmed whether he will extend his contract, the Spaniard was keen to express his unwavering love for the club. “I am part of this club, it’s deep inside of my bones. I love this club and it will always be that way. It cannot be different for the way they treat me. Since day one, they gave me a lot.”

Despite growing speculation surrounding his future, Guardiola remains tight-lipped on the subject, insisting the decision will be revealed in due course. “I’ve said in the beginning of the press conferences, I am not going to talk about this subject,” he stated. “When it is going to happen, it is going to happen.”

