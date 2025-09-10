Gujarat Sports Minister unveils jersey for Asian Aquatic Championship

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 10 : Gujarat Minister of Home, Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities on Tuesday unveiled the official jersey of the Indian swimming contingent for the upcoming 11th edition of the Asian Aquatic Championship at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar.

The minister was joined by India's top swimmers, including Arjuna Awardee and double Olympian Sajan Prakash, double Olympian Srihari Nataraj, 2023 Asian Games swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page, Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest member of the Indian team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a release said.

Monal Choksi, Secretary, Swimming Federation of India, along with other federation officials, was also present, as per a press release.

"Unveiling the jersey for the Asian Aquatic Championship is a proud moment not just for our swimmers, but for the entire nation. India will host this landmark event for the first time, and it is our chance to showcase both our sporting talent and our world-class facilities. I would like to take this chance to wish our athletes the best of luck, I am certain they will make us proud."

The minister interacted with India's top swimmers and Olympians and promised to offer them wholehearted support from the state government towards their goal to put India on the global map in swimming. To mark the occasion, the swimmers personally autographed the jersey and presented it to the minister as a token of their appreciation.

"The launch of the jersey feels even more special with India set to host the tournament. Competing on home soil is both an honour and a responsibility, and we believe it will bring out the very best in our athletes," Chokshi said.

The Asian Aquatic Championship will be held from September 28 to October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad and will be hosted at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built to Olympic specifications. As the continent's premier swimming competition, around 900 athletes from 28 Asian countries will take part in swimming, water polo, diving and artistic swimming events.

