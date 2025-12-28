Gujarat Titans’ bet on Holder is interesting, his six-hitting abilities have improved, says Pathan

New Delhi, Dec 28 Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan said Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have shown immense faith in West Indies’ fast bowling all-rounder Jason Holder, noting that his improved six-hitting ability alongside his new-ball bowling will benefit the side in the 2026 season.

Holder has been a familiar face in the Indian Premier League, having previously represented Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals. In the auction held in Abu Dhabi, GT aggressively pursued Holder and eventually got him for Rs 7 crore after a prolonged tussle with CSK.

“Their bet on Jason Holder is interesting. He is an amazing bowler with the new ball, but his batting has improved, especially his six-hitting abilities. GT has put a lot of faith in that. Their main strength is their top three batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler.

“How they use Washington Sundar will be important, as his batting has gotten better, too. The role of Glenn Phillips, or whoever plays at number four or five, will also be very big," said Pathan on JioStar.

Ex-India opener Abhinav Mukund explained the reasoning behind GT's preference for left-arm pacers and all-rounders like Holder in making their IPL 2026 squad. "Gujarat Titans love fast bowlers, especially left-arm pacers like Prithviraj Yarra and Luke Wood. Ashok Sharma had a great Syed Mushtaq Ali season.

“But Jason Holder is there because they need someone to bat and finish innings at number six or seven, and bowl a couple of overs. They want someone to finish at the death. The team is so strong at the top that they felt they needed this. Last year, GT often did not play all four overseas players.

“So maybe if Glenn Phillips is fit, he plays in the middle order, and Jason Holder finishes. Overall, they still look like a brilliant side. They have the best young Indian talent. I don't know who will control them on the bench. Good luck to Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra," he concluded.

