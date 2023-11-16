Gujarat to boost India’s sports industry with first-ever Sports Startup Conclave on December 11

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 With an aim to boost India’s sports startup market and encourage upcoming businesses to prosper, Gujarat government will be hosting the country’s first-ever Sports Startup Conclave at TransStadia University in Ahmedabad on December 11.

The Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave will be an intersection between sports and business in alignment with the Government of Gujarat’s vision of growth of sports in India and recognise the outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape in the country.

One of the key components of the conclave is sports startup awards wherein a total of INR 2.5 million cash prize shall be awarded to the top 3 winners. This flagship event will be hosted in the lead-up to Vibrant Gujarat — India’s marquee international investor summit, conceptualised under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports industry has been one of the key factors in this growth with the Indian sports industry’s spending crossed over ₹14,000 crore, according to the GroupM ESP’s Sporting Nation Report 2023.

The conclave aims to spotlight the startup community which has been working to highlight innovative strategies, technological advancements and transformative initiatives that are reshaping the dynamics of the world of sports and business. This unique opportunity will provide a platform to many sports startups to showcase their strategies, plans, growth and impact as the five best startups will be recognised as winners with cash awards and mentorship.

The conclave will not only showcase India’s potential as a sporting powerhouse but also bolster the startup economy and the growth progress of sports in Gujarat as well as other parts of the country. It also intends to inspire and help the country’s youth to explore the huge business potential of the sports market.

India’s young business minds will also get a much-needed guidance from the top sportspersons, coaches, industry leaders, successful founders, policy makers and sports administrators who will be part of the conclave as speakers and panellists. The conclave will also feature a dynamic line-up of keynote speeches, panel discussions, pitch competition, interactive workshops.

