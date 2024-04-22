Gukesh emerges youngest-ever Candidates winner; qualifies for World Championship match vs Ding Liren

Toronto, April 22 The 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates tournament on Monday after his final round game with Hikaru Nakamura ended in a draw.

Gukesh scored 9/14 points to clinch the honour and become only the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament.

With this triumph, Gukesh will challenge the reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship match. He is now the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to fight for the Classical World Championship title.

Anand won the title five times between 2000 and 2013 when he lost to challenger Magnus Carlsen, who has currently abdicated his crown and refused to participate in the Candidates 2024.

The World Championship Match consists of 14 games. The player who scores 7.5 points or more wins the match, and no further games are played. If the score after 14 games is equal, the winner is decided on a tiebreak.

"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand congratulated the youngest Candidates champion.

In the other games of the day, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Nijat Abasov with the black pieces in the 14th and final round while Vidit Gujrathi played a draw against Alireza Firouzja.

In the women’s section, Vaishali Rameshbabu defeated Kateryna Lagno for her fifth win in a row after four successive losses. Humpy Koneru defeated Lei Tingjie.

Tan Zhongyi is the winner of the FIDE Women’s Candidates with a score of 9/14.

