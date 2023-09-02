Happy homecoming for the Javelin star of Odisha Kishore Jena

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 Kishore Jena, the prodigious javelin thrower from Odisha, returned to his homeland to a heartwarming reception on Saturday.

The Sports Director, Siddhartha Das, Jt Secretary Ranjit Parida, Head Coach, Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC, Martin Owens and officials of the Sports & Youth Services Department gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, to extend their enthusiastic welcome to this remarkable athlete, who has made his state and country immensely proud.

Kishore Jena, with his incredible talent and relentless dedication, has carved his name into the annals of history as the first athlete from Odisha to represent India in the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship, that recently concluded at Budapest. He emerged to be in the top five in the finals there thus making an impression amongst the athletics fraternity of India.

His journey from the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar to the world stage has been nothing short of inspiring, and his achievements resonate with the dreams and aspirations of countless young athletes across the nation.

"The State Government has pledged unwavering support to Kishore's continued journey towards excellence in the world of athletics."

Kishore Jena's remarkable achievements are a testament to the immense talent that exists in Odisha. His success story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes, proving that with relentless dedication and hard work, they too can reach the pinnacles of success on the global stage, shared Sports Director, Das.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be felicitating Kishore with a cash award later on Saturday.

