Harbhajan Singh reveals reason behind Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Jatt at Skype’ nickname

New Delhi, June 4 This week’s guest on Shikhar Dhawan’s debut talk show is none other than the legendary bowler of the Indian cricket team, Harbhajan Singh. The cricketer duo have been longtime friends and are closer than anyone could imagine.

This candid episode features the most memorable incidents from their time together in the Indian team and their cherished journey over the years. Harbhajan even recounts an incident, humorously dubbing Shikhar with his unique nickname, 'Jatt at Skype.'

"I remember the time in the West Indies when I saw a slim man walking around wearing Kurta Pajama and thought to myself, I have seen this man somewhere, and upon paying more attention, I noticed it was Shikhar Dhawan. He was roaming around like 'Majnoo' after his breakup, and that's when he got the nickname 'Jatt at Skype,’ Shikhar is the best 'Ashik'; when he loves someone, he does it with all his heart,” revealed Harbhajan.

"‘Actor toh tere mai pehle se chipa tha cricketer toh tu galti se ban gaya tha.’(You have always been an actor but you became a cricketer by mistake) I wish you the very best on this new venture and hope you have a fulfilled journey where you get to meet interesting people, bring inspiring stories to the fore, and entertain along the way,” he added.

‘Dhawan Karengey’ is the talk of the town after the astounding success of the first two episodes featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and the Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, premiering on JioCinema Premium,

To witness the entertaining interaction between Harbhajan and Shikhar, tune in to 'Dhawan Karengey', exclusively on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor