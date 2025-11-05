Harmanpreet gets World Cup trophy ‘etched in skin and heart’ with new tattoo

New Delhi, Nov 5 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated her World Cup victory in a unique style as she got the trophy tattooed on her arms. She also got ‘2025’ and ‘52’ inked, denoting the year of the win and the margin of the victory.

“Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," she captioned her Instagram post while sharing a picture of the new tattoo.

As India lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, Kaur became the first female cricketer to lead the Women in Blue to a victory at an ICC tournament as the tournament crowned a new champion in 25 years.

Kaur was ecstatic after the win, sharing inspirational words for the next generation of players who aspire to reach the top of world cricket and pursue the dream of lifting a World Cup.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the World Cup-winning skipper said, “I was dreaming, when will I wear this blue jersey? So I think this means a lot to me, a young girl who didn’t know about women’s cricket, but still dreams that one day, I want to bring that change in our country.”

“And I think, it all shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. You never think, when will it happen, how will it happen. You only think, this will happen. So, I think, that was my self-belief, that this can be possible. And that exactly happened,” she added.

The Women in Blue, who landed here on Tuesday evening, are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor