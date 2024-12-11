Harris and Gill join Sydney Thunders for WBBL 11

Sydney, Dec 11 Sydney Thunder have strengthened their squad for Women's Big Bash League season 11 with the signings of experienced batter Laura Harris and young gun Hasrat Gill.

Harris arrives in Western Sydney following ten seasons with the Brisbane Heat and Gill joins from the Melbourne Stars. Head Coach Lisa Keightley said both players were key targets in Thunder’s plan to build on their third-place finish in WBBL 10.

Harris, renowned for her explosive power-hitting and match-winning ability, brings a wealth of experience to Thunder. The 32-year-old boasts an impressive WBBL record, having played 123 matches, claimed two titles, and amassed 1,275 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 159.17.

“This opportunity with Sydney Thunder felt like the right step to reinvigorate my love for the game,” Harris said in the club statement.

“I’ve watched Sydney Thunder from afar, and there’s so much talent in the group. Players like Phoebe Litchfield have been really inspiring to watch – they just play with so much freedom.

“There’s also a lot of exciting young talent in the Thunder squad, and I’m looking forward to bringing a bit of calmness and experience to help everyone back themselves and play their own game.”

Keightley said Harris adds valuable experience and flexibility to the team.

“We're thrilled to have Laura Harris join our squad,” said Keightley.

“She's an explosive player who can take games away from the opposition with her power-hitting. Her experience and versatility will be a real asset to us, particularly in those high-pressure moments towards the back end of the innings.

“She gives us options and flexibility, whether it's during a surge or in the death overs. We can use her strategically to make an impact wherever the game demands.

“Her flexibility is key—she can bat in various positions, depending on the game's context. That adaptability makes her a valuable asset for us.”

Gill, an Indian-born leg-spinner, is one of Australian cricket’s brightest young talents. The 19-year-old has already demonstrated her potential, representing Australia at the underage level and starring in the inaugural T20 Spring Challenge earlier this year.

Keightley said Gill fills a crucial gap in Thunder’s squad. “We’re very excited to bring a leg-spin option into the squad for WBBL 11. Leg-spinners have been making a significant impact across the competition, and this is an area we identified as a gap in our team,” said Keightley.

“She’s an up-and-coming player who impressed us during the Spring Challenge. We’re eager to give her the opportunity to develop and make an impact for Sydney Thunder during the season.”

General Manager Trent Copeland echoed Keightley’s sentiments.

“Since I took on the role in March, one of our key focuses has been building a young core of players who can develop together and potentially represent Australia. A gap we identified in our skills matrix was a leg-spinner, and Hasrat Gill absolutely fits that mould,” said Copeland.

“She’s not just a talented leg-spinner; she can also bat exceptionally well. We’ve seen her dominate at the under-19 level, and she impressed us during the Spring Challenge. Everything I’ve heard about her – her work ethic, love for the game, and commitment – makes me confident she’ll be a fantastic addition to our squad.”

