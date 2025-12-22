Harry Kane lands Kicker honour as Bayern Munich's record signing becomes their leader

Berlin, Dec 22 England star Harry Kane's rise from the most expensive debut signing in Bundesliga history to a record-setting scorer and commanding team figure has turned his Bayern Munich spell into a full-blown success story, capped by prominent football magazine Kicker naming him its 2025 Personality of the Year.

Praise poured in from every corner, and the 32-year-old England captain could not hide his grin when told about the award during an on-pitch TV interview. He had just scored his 81st league goal in only his 78th appearance in Bayern's 4-0 win over last-placed Heidenheim. "Really? Oh, that's great," he said.

Kicker ran the headline "King and servant," calling Kane the ideal ambassador who has won over German fans. His impact has gone far beyond the 100-million-euro fee and the goals that followed, reports Xinhua.

Bayern board member for sport, Max Eberl, said Kane "not only scores, but makes others shine too," describing him as a standard-bearer for both the club and the league as they chase greater global relevance.

Eberl called him "grounded, world-class, and a game-changer," noting his presence in every training session as a model professional. "First in the morning, last in the evening, and treating everyone with the same respect," he said.

Former Liverpool winger and Colombia international Luis Diaz, now a Bayern teammate, said Kane "does incredible things that stun me every day in training," calling him a relentless source of inspiration.

His 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, driven by a hunger for silverware, delivered immediate reward. Kane was the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of his first two seasons, and finally won a league title in May 2025 after 14 years at Spurs and several brief loans earlier in his career.

Kane has also embraced a leadership role with Bayern's young prospects. Coach Vincent Kompany highlighted his influence on emerging talents Cassiano Kiala, David Daiber, Deniz Ofli, Felipe Chavez, Javier Fernandez Gonzales, Wisdom Mike, and Lennart Karl, all of whom were named in the squad for the Heidenheim match amid a wave of injuries.

