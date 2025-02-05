Haryana Steelers call on future kabaddi stars in open trials

Hisar (Haryana)[India], February 5 : To foster local talent and promote homegrown sports, the Pro Kabaddi League champions, Haryana Steelers, announced open trials for aspiring kabaddi players.

The trials will be held on February 8, starting at 8:30 AM, at the Multipurpose Hall, Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

This initiative is a significant step in encouraging the youth to play kabaddi professionally, while also building the sports ecosystem of Haryana. The Haryana Steelers team is eager to welcome and nurture new talent to build a stronger, more competitive team for the upcoming season.

Divyanshu Singh, COO at JSW Sports shared his enthusiasm for the initiative and said, "This open trial is an invitation to all aspiring players to be a part of the academy and the new Young Players Programme of the PKL Season 11 Champions. In India, there is often a perception that selections happen behind closed doors. However, we have designed our selection process as part of our academy programme to be democratic and fair for all, ensuring that every deserving player gets a chance purely based on their talent. We aim to provide a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills and create a robust sports ecosystem that not only promotes kabaddi as a sport but also builds community spirit in the state."

Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh also expressed his excitement about the upcoming trials and said, "We are looking forward to meeting the young and promising talents of the country and providing an opportunity for them to train with the best and potentially contribute to our quest for another title. Through this initiative, we want to build a team that continues to set new records in Kabaddi, and hope to introduce some of the future stars of Kabaddi."

The open trials will serve as a stepping stone for the youth aspiring to play professional kabaddi. This initiative highlights Haryana Steelers' commitment to the growth of Kabaddi in the region.

