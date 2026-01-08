Have no doubt that Stubbs will do some amazing stuff in SA20, says Duminy

New Delhi, Jan 8 Tristan Stubbs was a notable omission from South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but ex-batter JP Duminy believes the youngster has shown strong leadership skills by taking Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the top of the SA20 standings and has backed him to do amazing things in the ongoing tournament.

Stubbs, 25, has been rated as one of the most exciting young batters in the cricketing world and has slowly become a mainstay in all formats for South Africa, as well as being a proven finisher for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But his recent lean run in T20Is meant Jason Smith was picked ahead of him for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Despite the surprising omission, Stubbs has excelled as a captain for the very first time in the SA20 league, though his run tally stands at just 28 runs in five games.

“Again, I think it's a great opportunity to shift focus. There's no doubt there'd be disappointment for him. He's been part of pretty much all formats for a period of time, and to miss out would be really disappointing for him. But I think the opportunity from a leadership standpoint is that it shifts focus onto other people and other teams.

“It's great to see him in that leadership role. I think he's got great leadership qualities, and the leadership quality that I think stands out for me, and I know he hasn't put in major performances just yet.

“But he's certainly somebody who comes to mind as leading through performance. Like, follow me, I'll show you the way, and that's a great leadership quality to have. I have no doubt that he'll do some amazing stuff in this SA20,” Duminy told IANS while addressing the Indian media in a virtual session facilitated by SA20 on Thursday.

Duminy also felt Stubbs would be ready to fire with the bat if a chance to come in as a replacement player arrives in next month’s mega event.

“Hopefully, if an opportunity arises, we've often seen in times past where injuries occur. We've certainly seen it as a South African team as well. Obviously, there's some late-minute call-ups, and he certainly wants to give himself the best chance to make sure he's ready for that, if any,” he said.

