Have taken bold steps to make big strides: Gujarat Giants head coach Jaivir Sharma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17 : In preparation for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Gujarat Giants organized a fitness camp for their players. After a successful PKL 12 Player Auction that saw them acquire the services of last season's Most Valuable Player Mohamamdreza Shadloui, the preparations for the new season are in full swing.

The team members present at the camp included head coach Jaivir Sharma, Himanshu Jaglan and Rakesh Sungroya, as they interacted with the media.

"Kabaddi is a team sport and it requires an equal amount of team work from all players. This is my motto for the team as we build up towards a new season," Gujarat Giants head coach Jaivir Sharma said, according to a Gujarat Titans release.

Gujarat Giants have shown faith in a young and talented squad with plenty of potential. Jaivir Sharma added that the squad assembled resonates with the team's ambitions and success they received in the initial seasons of their PKL journey, making back-to-back finals with a young squad.

"PKL Season 5 was our first season. At that time, Gujarat Giants had a young squad and most of the players were coming to the league for the first time. So, there was excitement within the new squad to make the most of the platform they've been given," the veteran coach said.

"Our squad this season is made with the same mindset. We've got a talented group of young players who have a lot of potential. So, we have chosen players according to our requirements. Now we have taken bold steps to make big strides", he added.

Rakesh Sungroya, who has been a part of the Gujarat Giants squad since 2021, also shared his thoughts ahead of team's training camp this month.

He said, "We have a fitness camp going on at the moment. The main camp will start from the 25th of this month. We will work hard and leave no stone unturned in our preparations ahead of the new season."

