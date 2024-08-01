"He deserved it": Arjun Babuta lauds Swapnil Kusale for Paris Olympics bronze

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Olympian and shooter Arjun Babuta opened up on playing in his debut Olympics, calling it a learning experience.

On Tuesday, Babuta came within sniffing distance of an Olympic medal only to let the nerves get the better of him, finishing 4th in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. The emotions were visible on Babuta's face when he knew that his final shot wasn't enough to keep him in contention for a spot on the podium.

China's 19-year-old Sheng Lihao, who spent the majority of the time on the top, clinched the gold medal with 252.2 points. Sweden's Victor Lindgren secured the second spot with 251.4 points, and a visibly emotional Croatia shooter Miran Maricic settled for the third spot with 230.0 points.

Speaking toafter the conclusion of his campaign, which also saw him miss out on the final berth in the 10 m air rifle mixed team event with Ramita Jindal, Arjun said that there are things that he can improve on.

"It was nice, a learning experience. This experience will help later. Despite good preparation, I missed out by a slight margin, there was a luck factor as well. There are things I can improve on. TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) helped me a lot with foreign training, coaching, requirement of ammunition. Because of Khelo India, I could avail of hostel facilities which helped in my training," said Arjun.

He also lauded Swapnil Kusale, who secured a bronze medal. Kusale secured the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event with an aggregate of 451.4 points.

"He had done well in the Asian Games and world championships, he deserved it," said Arjun.

Arjun said that he will prepare and perform better next time.

"The medal I think, depends on the day," he concluded.

Rhythm Sangwan, another shooter who could not return back home with a medal in the Paris Olympics, also said that the journey was great and she was excited to represent the country in the Olympics.

"TOPS scheme helped me a lot with accommodation, boarding and lodging etc. The central government has done a great job," Rhythm told ANI.

Rhythm said that the shooting is finally getting the attention it deserves because of the consistent performances of players in international events over the years.

Congratulating Swapnil, Rhythm said, "I saw that he is very hard-working, focused and very capable. I am very happy for him."

Rhythm participated in the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition with Arjun Singh Cheema and had a 10th place finish. She also finished 15th in the qualification round of the singles competition and could not make it to the finals.

