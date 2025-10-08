"He is my brother, he is my child": Joginder Narwal after Fazel Atrachali's historic 200th Pro Kabaddi match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : The numbers will record that Fazel Atrachali became the first player to feature in 200 matches in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Tuesday night.

The record books will note his four points and the crucial Super Raid in the tie-breaker that helped Dabang Delhi edge past Haryana Steelers.

But those numbers alone cannot capture the emotions that filled the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, nor the significance of the moment for his coach and teammate, Joginder Narwal.

"I don't believe that he is just a player. I believe that he is my brother; he is my child. We live like a family - Fazel, me, and the entire team. He has such good habits that I can't express in words. He is such a good person," the Dabang Delhi coach said, his words heavy with emotion as he spoke about his star defender, as quoted by PKL press release.

When Fazel Atrachali reflected on his historic achievement, there was no triumphant boast, no chest-thumping celebration. Instead, there was humility that could only come from someone who has truly walked the path.

"200 matches - I never thought that this day would happen when I started in season 2. I came here, and nobody believed in me. I was just looking to play one match. But now I am sitting here talking after 200 matches," Fazel said as the PKL press release added.

Fazel Atrachali's legacy isn't just about reaching 200 matches first. It's about how he reached that milestone. It's in the way his coach speaks of him, not as a player, but as family. It's in the humility he shows despite being a living legend. It's in the discipline he maintains, the guidance he provides to younger players, and the respect he commands simply by being himself.

Narwal's description of the first time they worked together speaks volumes: "He was a legend when he came to me, but he listened, he followed instructions, and he guided others. That's what makes him special."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor