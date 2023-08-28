"He motivates every player": World University Games medallist Priyanka Goswami on interaction with PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 : World University Games medallist Priyanka Goswami shared joy regarding her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program on Sunday, saying that she felt good that PM Modi motivates every player of the country.

"It feels very good. He (PM Modi) motivates and congratulates every player who wins a medal for the country...We feel nice that after winning a medal, we receive this much amount of respect; we don’t even expect that we will receive this much....I liked that I won a medal for my country," Priyanka Goswami told ANI.

Priyanka had won a silver medal in the 10,000m walk at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletics Championships. She also won a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk team event at the World University Games.

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.

When asked about her interaction with PM Modi, she said, "He asked me about my game. In India, very few people have the knowledge about the Racewalking game..."

The 31st edition of the World University Games was held in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, from July 28 to August 8.

India’s previous best performance at the World University Games came at Gwangju 2015, where Indian athletes won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze.

India finished seventh in the FISU World University Games campaign with a best-ever haul of 26 medals – 11 gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was the most successful Indian athlete at the World University Games, winning four medals.

Tomar earned gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions, as well as being a member of the men's 10m air rifle team that won gold. He also took bronze in the men's 50m rifle three-position team.

Manu Bhaker, the Youth Olympic Games champion, and Sift Kaur Samra both won many gold medals. Manu Bhaker won gold medals in both the individual and team events in the women's 10m air pistol. In the women's 50m rifle 3 places, Sift Kaur Samra replicated Manu's victory.

Priyanka Goswami, who has a silver medal in the 10,000m walk at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletics Championships, finished seventh, the best among all Indians at the event, clocking timings of 1:40:39 - a good 12 seconds short of her national record of 1:28:45, achieved in 2021.

Pooja Kumawat (1:45:30), Mansi Negi (1:46:04) and Nikita Lamba (1:50:11) earned finishes at 15th, 16th and 21st spots respectively.

The next edition of the World University Games is slated to take place in 2025 in Germany.

