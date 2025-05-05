'He will be out for 15 days', Chelsea coach gives Nkunku's injury update

London, May 5 Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provided an update on Christopher Nkunku, who missed out again on Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool after suffering an injury in training earlier this week, revealing that the striker will still be out for 10-15 days with an injury.

Chelsea boosted their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory over champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

"Christo will be out for I think one week or two weeks, we are not sure. We will see. He will be out for the next ten to 15 days," Maresca said.

Nkunku is likely to be on his way out of Chelsea at the end of the season, so there is a chance he may have played his last game for the Blues already.

After the win over Liverpool, Chelsea remain fifth but now have a three-point cushion over sixth-place Nottingham Forest, who play Crystal Palace on Monday. Chelsea are also level on points with fourth-placed Newcastle United, whom they play at St James' Park next weekend.

The race for the five Champions League places remains incredibly tight after another interesting weekend of results.

The top two - Liverpool and Arsenal - both lost this weekend, Newcastle United needed a last-gasp penalty to draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while Manchester City and Aston Villa both recorded 1-0 wins to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, respectively.

It means just seven points separate Nottingham Forest and Villa in sixth and seventh and the Gunners in third.

"My feeling is that – and I have had this already for a long time from when you work with the players everyday – they are all on the same page and heading in the same direction, in terms of how we want to play but also in terms of creating the right culture. It is so important," said Maresca.

