Head tests negative, but Green & McDonald test Covid positive ahead of Gabba Test

Brisbane, Jan 24 Left-handed batter Travis Head has tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of Australia’s second match of the series against the West Indies at the Gabba. But fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald are the latest members in Australia's squad to test Covid positive.

Head tested positive for Covid-19 after the first Test against West Indies ended inside three days in Adelaide. But after returning a negative Test, Head joined the squad for training on Wednesday and is free to take part in the Test at The Gabba starting on Thursday without any limitations.

"Travis Head has tested negative for Covid yesterday and this morning, clearing him to take part in tomorrow’s match with no restrictions. Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald, however, have since been diagnosed with Covid and will be separated from the group until they return a negative test.

“It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols; should they not test negative in the next 24 hours,” said a statement from Cricket Australia (CA).

Covid-19 protocols as per CA allow players to play a particular match even if they do not return negative results in the next 24 hours. But the Covid positive player must be kept apart from the rest of the playing group during the match.

"He's fine. No physical drama at all – just tested positive. Him and Andrew McDonald are both fine," said Australia vice-captain Steve Smith on the eve of the match.

Australia are leading the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match at the Adelaide Oval by ten wickets. Australia will be fielding an unchanged playing eleven in the day-night Test, to be played with pink ball at Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers said its captain Moises Henriques will play the BBL final against Brisbane Heat at the SCG on Wednesday night, despite testing positive for Covid.

Henriques tested positive for the virus on Monday, but will be able to play by following the Covid-19 protocols, including remaining separate from the team and having limited contact on the field.

"Sixers players and staff, the Brisbane Heat, match officials and broadcast/media have been informed so they can determine appropriate action. Henriques is in no doubt to take his place in the BBL13 Final," said the Sixers in its statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor