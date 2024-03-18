Heather Knight has “no regrets” about missing out RCB title win for national duty

Dunedin, March 18 Heather Knight, England's captain, stands resolute in her decision to prioritize her national team commitments over the glitz and glamour of the Women's Premier League (WPL), despite missing out on Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumphant campaign as she prepares to lead her side in the first of five T20Is against New Zealand in Dunedin on Tuesday.

As Knight gears up to lead her side in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand, she reflects on the tough decision to withdraw from the WPL, acknowledging the clash of schedules and the need to focus on England's preparations for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Her departure from the RCB squad paved the way for South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, yet Knight harbors no regrets, emphasizing the importance of individual choices in a player's journey. With stalwart players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone opting to stay in India, Knight committed to her national duties.

Despite missing out on witnessing RCB's final victory firsthand, Knight remains upbeat, recognizing the significance of her presence with the England squad. She draws inspiration from her teammates' success and embraces the opportunity to contribute to England's quest for glory on the global stage.

"I was always going to come (to New Zealand), so that was quite an easy decision for me," said Knight in the pre-match press conference. "As captain, I wanted to be here and I want to be around the team for the build-up, and those three games.

"The ideal world would have been to leave the WPL a little early, but that wasn't an option to do so, because of the rules about replacement players. We wanted to have someone available for the whole competition. Those are the choices that players have to make now, it can be quite tricky, but I think it's really important that it's made on an individual level."

"I was getting a few messages, from Kate who's there and obviously some of the overseas [players] as well. I was really pleased for them that they managed to win, after quite a tough year last year. I guess I could have been there, but I'm not really thinking about that. I'm super happy to be here. Obviously the right thing for me, and for the team, was for me to be here."

As England navigates the challenges posed by split priorities and scheduling conflicts, Knight remains optimistic about the benefits it brings. From exposure to subcontinental conditions for WPL participants to providing opportunities for emerging talents, she sees a silver lining amidst the complexities of modern cricketing schedules.

"The right thing for me was to be here, but I still think we're going to get a really good benefit as an England team," Knight said. "Alice Capsey playing in a big final yesterday, that'd be a really good experience for her, and hopefully England will benefit down the road, with a World Cup coming up in Bangladesh.

"It's a tricky one. It's getting a little bit tougher for players to make these decisions because they have so many different options now. In an ideal world, you'd have windows [in the schedule]. There is a little window, but a day in between [games] isn't realistic, obviously, to fly across the world and play.

"But I'm quite an optimistic person, I'm looking at the positives that we've got. We've got a huge opportunity for some of our younger players to play a really good role [in New Zealand], and by making the choice around the first three T20s to have a different squad, the girls at the WPL have a little bit of a chance to take a few days off as well, and get used to New Zealand and get the flight out of their legs.

Looking ahead to the T20Is in New Zealand, Knight acknowledges the familiar conditions reminiscent of early-season England, yet embraces the challenge with enthusiasm. With a clear focus on adapting to the conditions and refining their game plan, Knight and her team are primed for action, ready to translate their preparations into on-field success.

"It's been nice to get acclimatised," she said. "The weather's made us feel quite home to be honest, it's a little bit cold and miserable out there now. But the main thing is just adapting to being on grass again, and getting really clear on our mindset about how we're going to play tomorrow. We're obviously excited to get going. It's been a long build-up."

