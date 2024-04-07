Heidenheim stun Bayern, Leverkusen one win away from Bundesliga title

Berlin, April 7 Bayern Munich gave away a two-goal lead and lost 3-2 to newly-promoted Heidenheim while Bayer Leverkusen edged Union Berlin on Florian Wirtz's sole goal in the 28th round of the Bundesliga.

The Bayern took the reins from the kickoff and pressed hosts Heidenheim into defence.

German giants dominated possession but still couldn't do damage as Heidenheim's well-positioned defence forced the visitors to chance it with long-range efforts. Shots from Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich were neutralized by Heidenheim's defense, reports Xinhua.

The visitors still broke the deadlock in the 38th minute as Serge Gnabry's build-up work allowed Harry Kane to mark his 32nd goal of the season and break the deadlock.

Bayern gained momentum in the closing stages of the first half and doubled the lead just before the half-time whistle as Gnabry got his name on the scoreboard after heading home Alphonso Davies' pinpoint cross.

After the restart, Heidenheim took over and came close three minutes into the second half when Kim Min-jae blocked Patrick Mainka's promising attempt on target.

Bayern remained dangerous though, but neither Jamal Musiala nor Dayot Upamecano could beat Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Muller.

Heidenheim eventually flabbergasted the German record champions as Marvin Pieringer's through ball found Kevin Sessa, who kept his cool in front of custodian Sven Ulreich in the 50th minute.

Bayern was shocked while Heidenheim restored parity with the next action as Tim Kleindienst volleyed home Jan-Niklas Beste's cross.

Things went from bad to worse for Bayern as Heidenheim finished off a counterattack via Kleindienst, who wrapped up his brace and secured all three points on home soil in the 79th minute.

With the result, runner-up Bayern sit now 16 points adrift from leader Bayer Leverkusen with six rounds to spare whereas Heidenheim jumped onto the 10th spot.

"It can't be our aim to concede three goals when we are 2-0 up. We must question ourselves as a team. Giving away wins twice within a week is just crazy. We are really disappointed," said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.

In other matches on Saturday, Leverkusen moved to within one win of their first-ever Bundesliga title as Wirtz was on target to edge Union Berlin.

Leipzig trashed Freiburg 4-1 after Lois Openda paved the way for the win with his first-half brace.

Relegation-threatened Cologne snatched a vital 2-1 win as last-minute goals from Steffen Tigges and Luca Waldschmidt sealed the deal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor