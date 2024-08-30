“Her Dedication Continues To Make India Proud”: PM Modi Congratulates Avani Lekhara for Historic Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara on her historic gold medal win at the Paris Paralympics 2024. In a post on X, Modi praised Lekhara’s achievement, noting her as the first Indian woman to win three Paralympic medals.

"India opens its medal account in the #Paralympics2024! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning the coveted Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event. She also creates history as she is the 1st Indian woman athlete to win 3 Paralympic medals! Her dedication continues to make India proud. #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi wrote on X.

On Friday, Lekhara claimed her second Paralympic gold with a record-breaking performance in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final. She scored 249.7 points, surpassing her previous record of 249.6 set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Compatriot Mona Agarwal won the bronze medal with a score of 228.7. Modi also congratulated Agarwal, stating, “Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Bronze medal in R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris #Paralympics2024! Her remarkable achievement reflects her dedication and quest for excellence. India is proud of Mona! #Cheer4Bharat.”

Lekhara’s victory marks India’s first gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and sets a high standard for the nation’s largest-ever Paralympic contingent. At 22, Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals, successfully defending her title from Tokyo 2020.

In the qualification rounds, Lekhara shot 625.8, placing second behind Iryna Shchetnik, who set a new Paralympic qualification record with 627.5. Agarwal, competing in her first Paralympics, qualified for the final in fifth place with a score of 623.1.