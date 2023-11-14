'He’s not been potent at all', Ian Healy criticises out of form Mitch Starc

New Delhi, Nov 14 Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has strongly criticised Mitchell Starc for his underwhelming performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 before Australia's upcoming semifinal against South Africa.

Despite being considered one of the top white-ball bowlers globally, Starc has significantly underperformed in the current edition of the tournament held in India.

Starc, who claimed 10 wickets in 8 matches, has struggled in the opening powerplay overs with just four wickets at an average of 34.75. It has prompted Healy to question whether Starc still a potent force as the strike bowler he was during the 2015 and 2019 World Cup editions.

"If we haven’t got South Africa one or two wickets down in that powerplay, then it’ll be a big total to chase,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast. "Is (Starc) still a potent force?"

"He’s not been potent at all in this tournament. 10 wickets off eight games is not bad but where is he taking these wickets? He won’t be potent at all until he gets it right and zero in on the stumps much better than he has. Fire into those stumps and feet," he added.

Starc was absent from Australia's final league stage match against Bangladesh. He hade clarified that his absence wasn't due to rest but he was omitted from the team.

Healy held the belief that Starc was given rest to ensure he'd be in optimal condition for the upcoming clash against the Proteas.

“He needs to be much, much better. That’s why they rested him. Just to try and fire him up. He is a long way off his previous (best).”

Australia will take on South Africa on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a spot in the World Cup final.

