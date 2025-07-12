Himachal CM extends best wishes to Indian players for Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship in Japan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a 20-member Indian contingent from his official residence for the Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship being held in Osaka, Japan, from July 15-23.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the team and said that it is a proud moment for the country as the athletes prepare to represent India on an international platform.

He said, as quoted from a release by CMO HP, "Representing the nation was a matter of immense honour for any athlete and such moments are cherished for a lifetime."

He wished the contingent success in the tournament and appreciated their dedication and hard work. Emphasising the State Government's commitment to promoting sports, the Chief Minister said various initiatives have been taken to encourage youth to take up sports and stay disciplined in life, while also keeping them away from drug abuse. He said the Government has significantly enhanced the prize money for medal winners in international events to motivate athletes and recognise their efforts.

The Chief Minister said that the prize money for Olympic, Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games medalists has been increased from Rs. three crore to Rs. five crore for gold medal winners, Rs. two crore to Rs. three crore for silver medal winners, and Rs. one crore to Rs. two crore for bronze medal winners. Similarly, for the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize for gold medal winners has been raised from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. four crore, silver medal winners from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2.5 crore and bronze medal winners from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore.

Of the 20 members participating in the Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship, 11 players are from Roots Country School, Baghi, while the remaining are from other parts of Himachal Pradesh and across the country. The Indian team is participating in the championship after a gap of five years. Along with the players, the team's head coach, Sensei Anil Kumar Jishta and assistant coach, Sensei Hari Tamang, are also travelling to Japan.

Roots Country School founder Sunil Rohta was also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor