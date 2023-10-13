Himachal Pradesh CM assures financial assistance to participants of World Grappling Championship

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended a helping hand to 10 players selected from Himachal Pradesh in the sub-junior and junior category for the World Grappling Championship-2023 to be held in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

According to a press statement from the Himachal Pradesh government, General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Grappling Committee, Gopal Chand along with the players met the Chief Minister at Oak Over on Friday and requested financial help for these players for the competition.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officers to provide them with immediate financial assistance and also wished good luck to them. This Championship will be held in Moscow from October 17 to October 20.

"The state government is providing all possible assistance to the players of Himachal. Youth of Himachal are very talented and the state government is developing basic infrastructure for sports so that they can be facilitated and can bring glory to the country and the state at the National and International level," Sukhu said.

General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Grappling Committee Gopal Chand while thanking the Chief Minister for timely help said that some of the participants belong to very poor families and they would have been deprived of participating in this big event, if not have been assisted by the State Government. It is only due to the generosity of the Chief Minister that they got this golden opportunity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor