India thrashed host Indonesia 16-0 in their final group match of the Asia Cup 2022 as the defending champions advanced to the Super Fours of the tournament, finishing second in Pool A. Dipsan Tirkey (5 goals) was the top scorer for India. . India's lead went into double figures in the Abharan Sudev scoring two minutes later, before Dipsan Tirkey bagged his second to take India's lead to 11-0. Tirkey, then, struck again with a penalty corner for his hat-trick before Sudev slotted in another goal in the 54th minute.

Tirkey eventually scored the deciding goal for India before ending Pakistan's all chances for qualification with a 16th goal a minute later. Earlier in the tournament, India conceded a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. After Pakistan's 2-3 loss to Japan, India needed to win Indonesia by a 15-goal margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.