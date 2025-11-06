Hockey India announces FIH Men’s Junior World Cup trophy tour across 20 cities

New Delhi, Nov 6 With just weeks to go for the start of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, Hockey India on Thursday announced a nationwide Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India.

The Trophy Tour will officially kick off on November 7 during the Hockey India centenary celebrations at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

The tour aims to build excitement and connect hockey fans across the nation in the lead-up to the global event, which will be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

The trophy will travel through 20 cities before returning to Tamil Nadu, giving fans across the country a chance to witness the trophy up close.

Speaking about the announcement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The idea behind the Trophy Tour is to take the excitement of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to every corner of India. This is a historic moment for Indian hockey as we host the largest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup with 24 teams. We want hockey fans across the country to feel a part of this celebration and to send their best wishes to the Indian team before they begin their campaign in Chennai.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Right from Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the south, the Trophy Tour is a unique initiative that unites the hockey fraternity ahead of this prestigious event. Beginning the journey in New Delhi during Hockey India’s Centenary Celebrations makes this even more special. The journey of the trophy through 20 cities will ensure fans across India share in the excitement of hosting this prestigious global tournament.”

Schedule of trophy tour:

1. 07 November 2025 - New Delhi

2. 09 November 2025 - Panchkula, Haryana (12PM)

3. 09 November 2025 - Chandigarh (3 Pm)

4. 10 November 2025 - Amritsar, Punjab

5. 11 November 2025 - Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir

6. 12 November 2025 - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

7. 13 November 2025 - Udaipur, Rajasthan

8. 14 November 2025 - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

9. 15 November 2025 - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

10. 16 November 2025 - Kolkata, West Bengal

11. 17 November 2025 - Raipur, Chhattisgarh

12. 18 November 2025 - Ranchi, Jharkhand

13. 19 November 2025 - Patna, Bihar

14. 20 November 2025 - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

15. 21 November 2025 - Guwahati, Assam

16. 22 November 2025 - Pune, Maharashtra

17. 23 November 2025 - Hyderabad, Telangana

18. 24 November 2025 - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

19. 25 November 2025 - Bengaluru, Karnataka

20. 26 November 2025 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

