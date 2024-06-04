Hockey India inducts R K Academy as new member

New Delhi, June 4 Continuing its dedicated efforts to discover and nurture young talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India announced on Tuesday that the R K Roy Hockey Academy has been inducted as a new academy member.

Located in Patna, Bihar, the R K Roy Hockey Academy was established by Abhishek Kumar and Arunima Roy, who share a passion for advancing the sport of hockey in their region. The academy is committed to fostering excellence in hockey across various age groups, providing structured training programs, and creating opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and compete at higher levels.

This new addition is expected to bolster the development of hockey in Bihar, contributing to the overall growth of the sport in India.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, expressed his enthusiasm about the inclusion of the new Academy Member, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the R K Roy Hockey Academy into our family. Their commitment to nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting hockey at the grassroots level. We are confident that this partnership will yield exceptional players who will make a mark in the national and international arenas."

Adding to this, Hockey India secretary general, Bhola Nath Singh said, "The induction of the R K Roy Hockey Academy is a significant step towards strengthening the foundation of hockey in Bihar. The academy's dedication to excellence and structured approach to training young athletes is commendable. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on the sport and the community."

With the inclusion of new members, hockey India currently has 27 permanent members, 34 associate members, 52 academy members and 2 hockey members.

