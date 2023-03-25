Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023: Maharashtra, MP register wins

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)[India], March 25 : The 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 continued in the West Zone with Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registering wins in their respective matches in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 Pool A match between Hockey Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh Hockey ended in favour of Hockey Maharashtra. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (3') and Diksha Nitin Shinde (48') scored one goal each to help Hockey Maharashtra register a 2-0 win.

In the second game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Gujarat 19-0. Hockey Madhya Pradesh's Captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with seven goals (4', 11', 17', 20', 21', 23', 46') while Soniye Kumre (38', 48', 49', 53') scored four goals. Khushi Katariya (6', 45'), Swati (29', 44'), and Mitali Sharma (51', 52') netted a brace, while Huda Khan (25') and Palak Gupta (59') scored a goal each.

The win helped Hockey Madhya Pradesh consolidate its position at top of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 Pool Standings. Hockey Madhya Pradesh have won all four matches so far thus collecting 12 points.

Hockey Maharashtra moved to the second position in the Pool Standings with nine points in their kitty.

