Hockey India names 24-member India junior men’s squad for Four Nations Tournament in Germany

New Delhi, June 10 Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian junior men’s team for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament, scheduled to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 21-25. The prestigious competition will feature four strong contenders - India, Spain, Australia and hosts Germany.

As per the tournament format, each team will play against every other team in a single round-robin Pool stage. The top two teams will then face off in the final while the third and fourth-placed teams will play a classification match.

Notably, the tournament will serve as a vital preparatory platform for the Indian Colts ahead of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, which will take place on home soil later this year in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

The Indian squad will be led by flamboyant forward Araijeet Singh Hundal, who has consistently impressed with his attacking prowess and leadership qualities. Defender Amir Ali, known for his composure and experience at the back, has been named Vice-Captain.

The goalkeeping department will be manned by Bikramjit Singh and Vivek Lakra, both of whom have shown sharp reflexes and a solid command of the D during the training sessions.

The defensive line-up features a mix of grit and promise, with Amir Ali joined by Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil P B, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Ravneet Singh, and Sukhvinder. In midfield, the team boasts depth and versatility with the inclusion of Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, and Jeetpal, each capable of dictating the tempo and transitioning play.

The forward battery includes Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, the skipper Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Ajeet Yadav — a group that promises speed, flair, and goal-scoring threat.

Additionally, Adarsh G (goalkeeper), Prasant Barla (defender), Chandan Yadav (midfielder) and Mohd. Konain Dad (forward) have been named as standby players for the tour.

Speaking on the tournament and the squad, Indian junior men’s team coach PR Sreejesh said, “The 4 Nations Tournament is a significant part of our preparation roadmap for the FIH Junior World Cup later this year. It will give us the chance to play against top-quality international opponents in a competitive setting, which is crucial for the development of these young players.

"This tour is less about results and more about preparing these young athletes for the bigger picture. Competing against quality international sides like Germany, Australia, and Spain will challenge our boys in different ways — tactically, physically, and mentally. These are the kind of experiences that shape world-class players.”

“We have picked a squad that brings a healthy balance of energy and potential. This tour will allow us to sharpen our strategies, experiment with combinations, and give players the opportunity to take ownership in critical match situations. These learnings will be invaluable for players as we build towards the Junior World Cup at home,” he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Vivek Lakra.

Defenders: Amir Ali (Vice-Captain), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil P B, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Ravneet Singh, Sukhvinder.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Jeetpal.

Forwards: Araijeet Singh Hundal (Captain), Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav.

