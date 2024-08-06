Hockey, Wrestling, Athletics, Table Tennis - Here is India's schedule for Day 11 of Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 6 : The Indian men's hockey team will play world champions Germany in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 semi-finals, while India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra starts his title defence in the men's javelin throw event on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has put on a spirited show at Paris 2024 so far. They were down to 10 men in the first half of the quarter-final match against Great Britain but put on a defensive masterclass to eventually seal their place in the semi-finals.

India is the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, having won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. However, India last featured in the Olympic final 44 years ago in Moscow in 1980, as per Olympics.com.

The India vs Germany hockey semi-final will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium at 10:30 PM IST.

The men's javelin throw will see Neeraj Chopra compete in Group B of the qualification round starting at 3:20 PM. Kishore Jena will throw in Group A starting at 1:50 PM. At least 12 from the field of 32 will qualify for the final scheduled on Thursday. The automatic qualification mark is set at 84.00m.

Besides hockey and athletics, Indian athletes will also feature in wrestling and table tennis today.

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat will compete in the women's 50kg freestyle division. She will face a tough challenge against the reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16.

Indian men's table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar, seeded 14th, will take on top seeds China in the men's team event in the round of 16 at 1:30 PM.

Here is the schedule for Day 11 of the ongoing marquee event, as per Olympics.com:

Athletics:

- Men's javelin throw Group A - Kishore Jena - 1:50 PM

- Women's 400m repechage heat 1 - Kiran Pahal - 2:50 PM

- Men's javelin throw Group B - Neeraj Chopra - 3:20 PM

Hockey:

- Men's semi-final - India vs Germany - 10:30 PM

Table Tennis:

- Men's team event round of 16 - India vs China - 1:30 PM

Wrestling:

- Women's 50kg round of 16 - Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki - 2:44 PM

- Women's 50kg quarter-final - subject to Vinesh Phogat's qualification - TBD

- Women's 50kg semi-final - subject to Vinesh Phogat's qualification - 9:45 PM

