Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Olympic-level sports centre in Ahmedabad's Naranpura

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for the new international sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city this evening. This ambitious project will be completed in the next 30 months in 20.39 acres of land at a cost of Rs 631.77 crore.

The infrastructure boasts of an aquatic stadium, centre for sports excellence, community sports centre, indoor multipurpose hall and a fit India Zone. The facility will provide training in 1012 different Olympic sports.

Speaking on this occasion, Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating the requisite funds for this ambitious project. He said that this world class sports complex will boost the sports and athletics activities in the children and youngsters. He said that Sardar Patel Sports Complex near Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera and other such facilities will also help organize international sports events like Olympics in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah said that Gandhinagar Loksabha constituency represented by him will be the most developed constituency in the country by 2024.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion Anurag Thakur said, "This is a sporting facility at par with Olympic training centres in the world and this has been possible owing to the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Amit Shah."

Notably, in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics six women athletes from Gujarat represented India after a gap of 61 years and training facilities like this one will only strengthen the identification and nurturing of sporting talent further.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor