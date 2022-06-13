Honda India Talent Cup 2022 Round-1: Sarthak, Raheesh put up impressive show on day-2

As the curtains went down today for the Rollon round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2022 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, the next-gen millennial riders stole the show with their fireball performances.

Topping the leadership board is Pune's Sarthak Chavan and the youngest Raheesh Khatri of Mumbai who stamped their dominance with double wins in round 1 of the Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R Open class and CBR150R Novice class respectively.

Last year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race to provide racing experience to its customers. Continuing the same this year again, the round 1 of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race saw Ullas Santrupt taking back home two podium wins.

The race 2 of Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R saw a repeat of show by yesterday's podium finishers Sarthak Chavan, Shyam Sundar and AS James. International rider Sarthak Chavan once again led the race from start to finish. The 16-year-old lad took the chequered flag for second time this weekend with a mammoth lead of 10 seconds. Following him to the finish line was Chennai's Shyam Sundar at 12:34.188. Outpacing others, Bengaluru's AS James fought his hardest and secured third place.

The 15 laps race 2 of Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R class saw 8 next-gen riders lined-up in order of yesterday's race results. Starting from the pole position, 14-year-old Raheesh Khatri consistently maintained his pace till the end.

The Mumbai youngster comfortably won the race with a huge difference of 25 seconds over Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant who finished second. Starting the race from P8, Bengaluru's Harshith Bogar moved up to podium contention in lap 2. Soon after he was held in a two-way fight with Hyderabad's Rajendera Beedani. In last lap, Harshit leaped ahead to finish the race at 3rd, leaving behind Rajendera on fourth.

Race 2 of the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race witnessed yet another exciting and dramatic finish to the chequered line. Maintaining a steady pace throughout the race, yesterday's race leader Ullas Santrupt solidified his first place on podium. While yesterday's podium contender G Balaji slipped down to the 8th place, it was Allwin Xavier who with his competitive riding continued to give Ullas a tough time on the track. Despite facing a few difficulties on the track today, Allwin recorded best lap of 1:29.283 and finished second. Fighting out to get on the podium, Romario closed the race with third place finish.

