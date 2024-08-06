"Honour and heartbreak": Lakshya Sen on his Paris Olympics journey

Paris [France], August 6 : Following his loss in the men's singles bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen took to social media and said that his debut Olympics was both an honour and a heartbreak.

India could not open their medal account in badminton at the Paris Olympics. Shuttler Lakshya Sen missed out on a bronze medal in the men's singles event after suffering a defeat against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Sen wrote, "My journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been both an honor and a heartbreak. I gave my all, fought with every ounce of strength, but fell just short of the podium."

The shuttler said he would introspect about what went wrong and improve.

"I am determined to reflect and introspect on what went wrong and where I need to bring a change. To this, I sincerely request space and privacy at this point in time so that I can regroup, come back in top form and win laurels for India," he said.

He also expressed thanks to the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and his family for their support.

"I am eternally grateful to my incredible team, Vimal Sir Prakash Sir and my father for their relentless support, my family for being my strength @bai_media @media.iccsai @ppbaindia @ogq_india @redbullindia and everyone associated with my journey," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya Sen (@senlakshya)

Lakshya's defeat was another instance when an Indian athlete failed to deliver the final punch.

Lakshya was in the pole position of claiming a medal for India in badminton as he won the first set against Zii Jia Lee.

However, Jia accelerated and increased the attacking intensity in the next two sets to take away the bronze.

