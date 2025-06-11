Hope and Campbell return, Roach dropped for Australia Tests; Anderson earns maiden call-up

St John's (Antigua), June 11 Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the three-match home Test series against Australia, which begins on June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados for the coveted Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, bringing back Shai Hope and John Campbell.

Roston Chase, who last played a Test match in March 2023 and was named the Test skipper recently, leads a fresh-looking squad which sees ODI vice-captain Brandon King securing a maiden Test call-up. However, despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included.

With this series signalling the critical start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship Cycle, several changes have been made to the squad that last featured in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this year.

Campbell returns to the squad, bolstering the options at the top of the order. After a prolific domestic season, inclusive of three centuries, backing up a strong showing in the 2023-2024 season, Kevlon Anderson earns a maiden call-up; while on the back of his recent ODI form, Keacy Carty earns a recall to the squad.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket. Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings," head coach Daren Sammy said.

Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph headline the fast-bowling attack. Additionally, Johann Layne, a 21-year-old from the West Indies Academy, who claimed 63 first-class wickets in 17 matches, along with Anderson Phillip, who recently captured a 5-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A, have been, called up to provide reinforcement. Spin responsibilities will be handled by captain Chase and vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Sammy praised the work of the selection group to identify the players needed to start the new test cycle. “We analysed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap. We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up ladder and challenge the best in the world," he said.

West Indies squad for Test series against Australia: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

