"Hopefully we can be a little bit more competitive than Barcelona": Fernando Alonso ahead of Canada Grand Prix

Montreal [Canada], June 16 : The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team will try to keep up their good run of form this season as they take part in Canada Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I think it should be a good weekend, but you never know until you hit the track," Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso said, according to Formula 1 website.

Aston Martin F1 team drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will try their best to give the team a positive result and finish in the top three in the constructors' championship. Currently, Aston Martin is in the third position with 134 points.

Fernando said that it is a very bumpy circuit and experience helps.

"We also had expectations in Barcelona and we didn't perform in that race. Let's see. We have a couple of new parts on the car as well at this race. Depending on the weather, we will try to test them and validate them and hopefully can be a little bit more competitive than Barcelona," he said.

"Here you need to have obviously confidence in the car. It's a semi-street circuit, you get very close to the walls, you need to ride the kerbs as well. It's a very bumpy circuit. Weather normally plays a big factor here as it will do again this weekend. Experience always helps - this is the 17th or 18th Canadian Grand Prix for me so that always helps," he added.

Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll wants to achieve a double podium finish. "The ambition of Lawrence Stroll is super high always and we will try to make him happy and proud in the home Grand Prix," Fernando said.

