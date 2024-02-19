How Khelo India scholarship became a life-changer for TN kabaddi player M Ajay's family

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 : M Ajay's maiden trip to Guwahati as part of the men's kabaddi team of VELS Institute of Science and Advance Studies, Tamil Nadu, for the Khelo India University Games suffered a massive setback after he fractured his hand during the team's opening encounter against Guru Kashi Punjab University at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Ajay, the left cover defender of his team, is participating in his fourth overall Khelo India Games, which includes two appearances at the Khelo India Youth Games and the previous edition of the Khelo India University Games, as per a press release from Khelo India University Games.

For the youngster, the platform holds special significance as the scholarship amount he receives under the scheme serves has been supporting his family's expenses since the death of his father, last year.

Ajay, whose father was a school bus driver, passed away last year and since then he has been supporting his mother and younger sister with the scholarship amount received from Khelo India, besides earning a few bucks by featuring in local level tournaments.

"The Khelo India platform has been really helpful for me personally. The scholarship amount of Rs 10,000 helps me to support my family, especially after my father passed away last year. We are three members in the family now, my mother and my younger sister, who is studying back in Madurai," said Ajay.

"Apart from that, I take part in the local tournaments in Chennai, and earn a few extra bucks from the prize money. That also helps me with the pocket money and helps me pursue the sport," he added.

Recalling the last instance when he had a conversation with his father, who committed suicide for being unable to support his family, Ajay said, "If I can recollect properly, I was playing the All-India Inter-University Games in Rohtak, and after losing a match, I had a conversation with him when he encouraged me to not lose my focus, and not take the loss to my heart."

"And after returning from the tournament, I again spoke to him but he seemed low, and said that he was unable to support the family (with his income). I consoled him, but unfortunately, we lost him. It was difficult for us to believe he could take such a drastic step but somehow gathered ourselves back and with the scholarship amount, I have taken up the responsibility of supporting my mother and sister," he explained.

A second-year BBA student at the VELS Institute of Science and Advance Studies, Ajay rued the loss of the opportunity of featuring for his side's second game against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. "I wanted to play the match but again sometimes you accept what fate has in store for you. Hopefully, we win the gold," he said.

Ajay is happy with the facilities at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, and praised the organisers of the Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, for the smooth conduct of the prestigious event. "This is my first trip to Assam, and I am enjoying every bit of it. The tournament is anyway very close to my heart, and the organizers here have ensured that the athletes are well taken care of," he said before signing off.

Amidst a palpable buzz, Guwahati is getting ready to host the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi. A land that has produced legendary musicians like Bhupen Hazarika and the popular Zubeen Garg, will see famous playback and composer Papon perform at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati on February 19. The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29.

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will be attending the Khelo India University Games alongside Assam Chief Minister, Himata Biswa Sarma. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inspiring the athletes through a video message. This is the fourth edition of the ever-growing Games. Close to 4,500 athletes from 200 Universities are participating in KIUG 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor