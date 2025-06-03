Huge boots to fill within the lineup: Keshav Maharaj reacts to Klaasen's retirement

New Delhi, June 3 South African spinner Keshav Maharaj reacted to his long-time teammate Heinrich Klaasen's decision to bid adieu to international cricket, saying the Proteas batter's retirement leaves huge boots to fill within the South African lineup.

One of the most destructive batters of the modern era, Klaasen called time on his international career that spanned just seven years, having debuted in 2018. The 33-year-old played a pivotal role in South Africa’s white-ball resurgence, helping them reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Maharaj paid tribute to the retiring batter, recognising both his influence on South African cricket and the significant void he leaves behind.

"He's probably one of, if not the most feared batsman, especially in the white-ball game these days. Yeah, it's sad to know that he's walking away," ICC quoted Maharaj, who is preparing for the World Test Championship Final, as saying.

"He's still young. He's younger than me. But, you know, we can only wish him well. I'm sure he has his reasons as to why, and you've got to respect that. A huge boot to fill within the lineup. But I know he'll still be here supporting us and making sure that we get over the line in this game as well," he added.

Maharaj further reflected on what he believes was the turning point in Klaasen’s career. "From a teammate's point of view and a cricketing point of view, we know the skill he possesses. It's amazing to see how his journey's transitioned, where you're sort of in and out, probably not knowing where he stands, and then it just took one series that really changed the game.

"It was actually against Australia, I remember that ODI series, I think he got two 100s and a 50 (one hundred and two fifties) in that three-match series. And he's never looked back."

The innings Maharaj referred to came during the home ODI series against Australia in February-March 2020. It marked a dramatic turnaround for Klaasen in international cricket, starting with a brilliant unbeaten 123 in the opening match, his maiden ODI century. He followed it up with scores of 51 and 68* as South Africa swept the series 3-0. He finished with 242 runs and was deservedly named Player of the Series.

One of the most memorable matches Maharaj and Klaasen shared in recent times was the thrilling ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final against India. Chasing 177 for victory, South Africa were 70/3 in the ninth over when Klaasen walked in and smashed a 27-ball 52, swinging the match in South Africa’s favour. But the game turned dramatically when Klaasen was dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Reflecting on the T20 World Cup final, Maharaj said, “If you look at it, it probably goes down as one of the most special finals. We didn't get over the line, but if it wasn't for that knock, we would have probably lost by a lot more than we did.

“So he brought us back in the game and gave us a little bit of hope. And (we) probably didn't cross the final hurdle, but it was super special to witness the calibre and the skill factor of the player come out in a game of that magnitude. It just shows why he's world-class."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor