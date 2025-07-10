Hyderabad Cricket Association chief, treasurer, CEO arrested for cheating and fund misappropriation

Hyderabad, July 10 The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana Police have arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, treasurer, CEO and two others for forgery, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

The CID said on Thursday that it arrested HCA president A.Jagan Mohan Rao, treasurer C.J. Srinivasa Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, general secretary of Sri Chakra Cricket Club Rajendra Yadav and president of Chakra Cricket Club G. Kavitha

According to Additional DGP, CID, Charu Sinha, this is a case of forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust by the accused.

Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), the CID registered a criminal case on June 9 under sections 465, 468, 471, 403, 409, 420 r/w 34 IPC.

The Additional DGP said in a statement, “Basing on the investigation and evidence gathered by CID officers, it is revealed that the accused A. Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with C. Rajender Yadav and his wife G. Kavitha, created forged documents of Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club by forging the signature of Sri. C. Krishna Yadav, the President of Gowlipura Cricket Club. These forged documents were used as genuine, enabling A. Jagan Mohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as President.”

“Further, Jagan Mohan Rao colluding with accused persons, C.J. Srinivas Rao, Treasurer and Sunil Kante CEO of HCA and others with malafide intention, criminal breach of trust, misappropriated the public funds, wrongfully restraint IPL SRH officials including claims of intimidation, blackmail over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes and threatened with dire consequences,” she added.

There were allegations of ticket irregularities during the IPL 2025 season at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

HCA president and other office-bearers had allegedly pressured IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for additional tickets, including tickets for personal sale.

SRH had accused Rao of intimidation, coercion, and blackmail over complimentary tickets and corporate boxes.

After SRH’s threat to relocate from Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry by the Vigilance Commission.

The Telangana Vigilance Commission reportedly found the allegations made by the SRH management against the HCA officials to be true and recommended action against them.

Jagan Mohan Rao was elected HCA president in October 2023. He had founded the Akshara Educational Society in 2010 with six schools. He also founded two NGOs to provide educational facilities and create employment prospects.

He also served as the president and general secretary of the Handball Federation of India, chairman of the Premier Handball League and as the president of the Telangana Handball Association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor