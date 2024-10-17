Hyderabad hosts historic PKL kickoff; Battle of Breath takes centre stage as season 11 is set for a grand opening

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to make its much-anticipated return on Friday, October 18. The 'Battle of Breath' will begin with an exciting opener featuring the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the new season, a grand launch event was held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event was attended by PKL League Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Pardeep Narwal (Bengaluru Bulls). Captains of the other 10 teams were also present to mark the start of the PKL season.

A highlight of the event was an exhibition match featuring the PKL captains and a team of prominent creators, following a partnership with Meta. Notable creators participating in the match included the Big Nerds, Hardik Banga, Sidhant Sarfare, and Ashish Singh, adding a fresh and engaging element to the sport.

Sharing his thoughts on the PKL's journey and the upcoming season, Anupam Goswami said, "The first decade of the PKL has been a tremendous achievement. However, our focus now is on using these experiences to prepare for the next phase and build on the success stories. Over the years, the players have received great support, and one of the standout elements is the pride with which they identify as kabaddi athletes. After helping rediscover a world-class Indian sport, the next phase involves taking the PKL to new international horizons. There has been significant global interest, and we have always prioritised a fan-first approach. We remain relentless in our efforts to maintain that."

Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat expressed his excitement for the opening match, saying, "I am thrilled that we, the Telugu Titans, will play the season's first game in Hyderabad in front of our home fans. Their support has always been incredible, and I'm confident it will be no different when we step onto the mat. The team is in good shape, and we are optimistic about our chances."

Bengaluru Bulls' captain Pardeep Narwal, returning to the team that gave him his PKL debut, was ready for the challenge ahead. He said, "Season 11 of the PKL will be massive. We are excited about the tournament, and we've prepared well during the pre-season. Our team is well-balanced, and the Bulls are eager to make a strong start."

The preparations for PKL 11 began on a historic note, with eight players being sold for over INR 1 crore at the auction in Mumbai. After Pawan and Pardeep's clash, the second match of the evening will see U Mumba's Sunil Kumar the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history after being bought for INR 1.015 crore face off against Naveen Kumar, one of the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C.

This year, the PKL returns to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition starting at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1, followed by the final leg at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from December 3 to December 24.

As PKL enters Season 11, our commitment to prioritising fans, both digitally and on-ground, remains unwavering. This season, we are delighted to offer our superfans unique experiences that we will continue to build on in the future. Through immersive digital interventions and unforgettable in-stadium moments, we aim to create lasting connections and make our fans an integral part of the PKL journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor