Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League

Hyderabad, Oct 6 Hyderabad Toofans, owned by Resolute Sports, is one of the eight franchises in the Hockey India League starting later this year.

“We are thrilled to be part of the HIL. Hockey is the national sport of our country. With India winning back to back Olympic medals in Tokyo and Paris for the first time since 1972, we believe that Hockey in India is making a come back to its glorious past. We believe that Indian hockey is now poised to take the next step in creating long term growth of this sport. HIL will provide another opportunity to the youth to enhance their skills. As we step into the future together as stakeholders, I wish everyone all the very best!,” said Alok Sanghi, Director, Resolute Sports.

In recent years, Resolute Sports has competed in the Prime Volleyball League and finished second in the previous season with Delhi Toofans. This move into the HIL not only cements their commitment to sports in general but also reinforces their aim to improving the sporting ecosystem in Hyderabad.

"Our first season with the Prime Volleyball League was a success in terms of making the finals in the inaugural season itself. We hope to carry this mindset into the Hockey India League and hope to go one better in our inaugural season with the Hyderabad Toofans," he added.

The HIL is India's premier domestic competition, which will involve world-class players and coaches. The previous editions of HIL played a pivotal role in improving the overall standards of the Indian men's hockey team, which culminated in India winning the Olympic medals in Tokyo and Paris.

