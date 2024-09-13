"I attribute my consistency to you": Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya credits PM Modi's schemes for success

New Delhi [India], September 13 : India's Yogesh Kathuniya, bagged the silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 final, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support provided by various government initiatives.

While speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kathuniya highlighted the impact of programmes like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Khelo India on the performance of Indian athletes.

"...I attribute my consistency to you because of the schemes you have launchedTOPS, Khelo India among others. It is because of you that we have been able to win 29 medals," Kathuniya stated.

He further added, "For others, PM stands for Prime Minister, but for us, PM stands for Param Mitra."

Kathuniya's remarks underscore the vital role that these initiatives have played in nurturing and supporting Indian athletes, contributing significantly to their success on the international stage.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

PM Modi interacted with Paralympians who represented India in the recently concluded para multi-sport event. During the meeting, Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara gifted the Prime Minister a signed Indian jersey.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

Harvinder Singh wrote history after claiming India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. He was named flagbearer for India for the closing ceremony alongside Preeti Pal.

