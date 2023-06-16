"I don't think we will have any miracles," says Scuderia Ferrari F1 team driver Charles Leclerc

Montreal [Canada], June 16 : Scuderia Ferrari F1 team will be hoping to improve their performance in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday. Ahead of the race on Sunday, Charles Leclerc said, I don't think we will have any miracles, as per the official website of Formula.

In the last F1 race on June 4, Ferrari's driver Carlos Sainz finished fifth, and Charles Leclerc in the 11th position in the Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari will now be looking to improve their result in the Canadian Grand Prix. The race will be conducted on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Charles Leclerc said, "It was a very difficult weekend for me especially. On this track (Canada GP) we don't have anything new, so I don't think we will have any miracles. But we need to just try to maximise our package."

He further added, "We need to understand more this package, the way we should set up the car in order to maximise it. In Spain we were quite easily off the window and then we were losing quite a bit of performance. So, we've learned a lot, but I don't think it will be huge step forward."

When asked what he was expecting come Sunday afternoon, Leclerc replied: "I feel like Aston Martin will be doing a step forward for this weekend, Red Bull they will be in front as always.

While adding on, the 25-year-old said, "Mercedes, I think are the team, we don't really know where to put them coming into this weekend. But at the end it doesn't matter, we just need to focus on ourselves."

While concluding he said, "It is a very special track with kerb riding being a big thing here and the weather also. It's going to be interesting; I will try to maximise our package and have a good weekend here."

