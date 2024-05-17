"I had the good fortune of meeting the master": Mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa after meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Young Nepali mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa took to social media and shared his experience after his interaction with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday.

Tendulkar turned teen mountaineer Sherpa's dream into a reality. His wish was to meet Sachin before becoming the youngest individual to have climbed all 14 peaks in the world over 8000 metres. Nima has already summited 12 of the world's highest peaks.

"With my last two peaks remaining to accomplish the record of being the youngest in the world to summit all 14 * 8000er peaks, I had the good fortune of meeting the MASTER - @sachintendulkar, who was the main reason for my "Greatness at Teens" India tour," Sherpa posted on Instagram.

"Sachin graciously took the time to hear about my climbing journey and blessed my project #SherpaPower. This gives hope and aspirations to the whole Sherpa community I represent, and it allows me to be a voice for them with my project," the mountaineer further wrote.

"Sachin was curious, humble, and kind. During my interaction with him, I could feel the connection and support he was offering to my initiatives. It was truly inspirational to meet this legend," the post added

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to have had the opportunity for such a private interaction, where I could express myself and share stories of my community with Sachin," the post concluded.

Speaking about Tendulkar, known as 'Master Blaster' for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique and shot in the book, this right-handed batter entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor