‘I have never played a full series’: Azam Khan expresses concern over irregularities in National selection

New Delhi, Feb 6 Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan shared his sentiments regarding his selection and opportunities within the national team, shedding light on the frustrations and challenges he has encountered along his cricketing journey.

In a video discussion with Desert Vipers, alongside veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik, Azam Khan opened up about the inconsistency in his inclusion and the perceived lack of faith shown towards his abilities by the team management.

Reflecting on his experiences, Azam expressed his disappointment at not being given ample chances to prove himself, lamenting the fact that he has made multiple comebacks to the national team over the past four years, yet has never been allowed to play a full series. This lack of continuity has left him feeling unsettled and demoralized, as he grapples with doubts about his place within the setup.

"I have always understood that when I play league cricket, I get a complete opportunity because they know I can win them games, so they are calling me here. That means you are putting doubts in my mind that I am not good at this level, then it's okay, then I will find my own way," Azam Khan remarked.

"In the last 4 years, I have made a comeback three times and I have never played a full series, so it hurts me a little that either you give me the full series or leave me out altogether, or don't hang me in the middle, so I regret this thing," he said.

Azam's frustration is palpable as he grapples with the disparity in treatment between his experiences with foreign coaches and those within the Pakistan team. While he feels supported and encouraged by foreign mentors, he senses a lack of confidence and belief in his abilities from within the national setup.

"It is obvious that I play all my cricket with a full mindset, and when someone comes and puts doubts in it, then I get a little frustrated, because when I play with foreign coaches, they never make me feel like I am lacking something, but yes, when I play for the Pakistan team, I feel like I am lacking something because when I watch my batting, my innings, then I say that I am not less than any player,” he concluded.

