"I keep thinking about her": Sakshi Malik reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik stated that she is 'worried' about Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh was one win away from clinching India's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics and was set to face United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt at the final on Wednesday night. But the hopes were crushed after Vinesh tipped the scales above the 50kg mark and was subsequently disqualified today.

A lot of attempts were made to bring down Vinesh's weight overnight. However, it wasn't sufficient to get her weight in check.

"I got to hear that they tried to take blood. After hearing this, I am worried. I am not happy. I keep thinking about her again and what she must be going through," Sakshi said on JioCinema.

Sakshi then went on to talk about the struggle and efforts that a wrestler put in to keep their weight in check.

"It is easy for us to play matches compared to losing weight. Cutting down weight is our first medal and struggle. We can fight because we have practised for it for a long time. But cutting down the weight three or four days before the fight is a tough part for us," she added.

Earlier in the day, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha stated that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has filed a complaint to United World Wrestling (UWW) to reconsider Vinesh's disqualification.

"I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women's Wrestling 50kg class competition. I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support," PT Usha said in a video released by the IOA.

"The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh, and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, the medical team led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang throughout the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent," she added.

Meanwhile, wrestler Antim Panghal also lost her round of 16 bout to her Turkish opponent, capping off a disappointing day for India on the wrestling mat.

