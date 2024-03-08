I-League 2024: Karin Samb’s hat-trick gives Churchill full points

Shillong, March 8 Karin Samb struck a hat-trick as Churchill Brothers FC Goa faced some unexpected resistance before defeating relegation strugglers NEROCA FC 3-2 in the I-League 2023-24 at the SSA Stadium here on Friday. NEROCA FC led 2-1 at halftime before Karim Samb struck twice, late in the second half to seal the victory.

Churchill’s Senegalese striker A. Karin Samb stole the show with his fine hat-trick, netting his goals in the 22nd, 76th, and 86th minutes.

However, NEROCA managed to put up a decent show in the first half, with goals from Kromah in the 8th minute and Aniket Panchal in injury time (45+3’).

Despite NEROCA’s initial advantage, Churchill Brothers turned the tide in the second half. The home defenders had no answer to Karin Samb’s brilliance, who scored two more goals within a gap of 10 minutes, thus securing three points for his team and propelling them to seventh place in the standings with 23 points. This was Churchill Brothers’ third consecutive victory.

NEROCA FC’s hopes were dashed once again as they suffered their ninth consecutive defeat, leaving them in 12th place, with only seven points in their kitty.

