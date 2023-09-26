"I teared up": Sudipti Hajela after clinching historic gold in equestrian dressage in Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : Sudipti Hajela who played a substantial role in bringing India's first gold in 41 years in the equestrian dressage event said that she got emotional after their historic triumph on Tuesday in the Asian Games.

The Indian Quartet of Agarwalla, Chheda, Divyakriti and Hajela delivered when it mattered the most as they scripted history.

Sudipti talked about the essence of the moment for them and how special it was for her to see the Indian flag go up in the air.

"I think it's nothing less than a wow moment for the four of us. It has been really good to have made history. Before coming to the games we were certain that if we give our best we will be on the podium. We did not know that it is going to be gold. It is difficult to express what I am feeling. It is the dream of every athlete to see the tricolour flag go up and have their national anthem played. I teared up already on the television," Sudipti told ANI.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO stole the show as he scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941. Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.

Anush said that they were confident of performing well in the Asian Games and what the gold medal means to him.

"Having this gold medal around my neck is everything, what we worked for. Coming up to the build-up we knew that we had a strong team. But finally, everyone performed like we all expected to. Finally, this is around my neck. Having our flag go up and national anthem play and having everyone stand in respect and listening to our national anthem is the dream of every athlete," Anush said while speaking to ANI.

