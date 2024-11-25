‘I want to be the top-scorer and win the Golden Boot in the ISL,’ says MCFC’s Vikram Partap Singh

Mumbai, Nov 25 Mumbai City FC forward Vikram Partap Singh has instated his name as one of the most remarkable young strikers in the country of late. With 13 goals and four assists in 73 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances, the 22-year-old has been a key figure in the Islanders’ title triumphs in the recent past.

As the team lifted the ISL Cup last season, Vikram was named the Emerging Player of the Season and he is also a part of the senior national team now. Having joined the club in 2020, Vikram’s career has seen a gradual upward trajectory, but he is earmarking bigger goals to scale in the years to come.

“There are a lot of goals that I want to achieve in the ISL. I want to be the top-scorer and win the Golden Boot in the league, something that no Indian has done so far. I hope that in the next few years, I become that player,” Vikram said in the latest episode of ‘In The Stands.’

Vikram arguably had a breakout run in the previous campaign, recording double-digit goal contributions with eight strikes and four assists in 23 games. It was important since talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri announced international retirement earlier this year and it opened up a gaping hole in the national team’s frontline.

Vikram responded to comparisons between him and Chhetri by shrugging aside any such suggestions and instead revealing that he has learned elements from the Bengaluru FC striker’s playbook.

“No, I want to be myself only. Sunil bhai’s achievements are unprecedented. It’s second to none. At a very high level, he has achieved a lot of things. So, I just want to focus on my goals at the moment. Longevity is the most important thing to reach that level. There needs to be a great focus on our diet, discipline. If I focus on all those aspects from right now onwards, then maybe I will be able to play for as long as Sunil bhai has been playing, and reach the heights that I dream to,” he said.

Prior to Mumbai City FC, Vikram had a brief spell with the Indian Arrows. Though his stint with the team was to help him get competitive playing time whilst growing as a player, it simultaneously harnessed the desire for a winning mentality within the striker that prompted him to switch to the Islanders.

“There were offers from other clubs. I was at the Indian Arrows earlier, which was more of a developmental phase. But I wanted to win once I stepped into the ISL and Mumbai City FC were tying up with the City Football Group (CFG) at that time, which was a big thing, so I thought that the team would do well, and since I wanted to win, I joined the team. I remember my first goal, which was against Mohun Bagan. It was in fact my first start in the league also,” he said.

Lastly, on the topic of international exposure, Vikram’s one big objective is to represent India in the FIFA World Cup. He expressed absolute confidence in the Blue Tigers reaching that stage at some point, and highlighted his strong desire to be a part of the squad whenever that happens.

“From the start, I have always wanted to play in the FIFA World Cup. At some point, I want to see our Indian team participate in the World Cup. I am sure we will do that one day, but I wish to be a part of the team when that happens,” Vikram signed off.

Mumbai City FC return to action from the international break when they face Punjab FC on November 26 at the Mumbai Football Arena, as the Islanders seek third victory of the season.

