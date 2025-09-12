‘I want to focus on the pitch’: Maresca on Chelsea facing 74 charges

London, Sep 12 Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he had ‘nothing to add’ on the 74 charges that were brought against Chelsea by the Football Association (FA). The club had revealed that they were aware of the potential charges and had personally reported the incidents and are expecting to not face any sporting sanctions, given their co-operation.

Maresca said he wants to focus on the pitch, which he can control unlike the situation outside it. "I know from the club that they are satisfied about the process. Personally, I have nothing to add. I have no idea, to be honest. I want to focus on the pitch, something I can control. The rest is not in my hands,” said Maresca.

The FA has charged Chelsea FC with breaches of Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The charges range from between 2009 to 2022 and primarily relate to events which occurred between 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons.

"During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules. Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA.

The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club's files and historical data," read a statement by Chelsea, as per BBC Sport.

Maresca also confirmed a decision as to whether Cole Palmer is fit to face Brentford will be made after Friday's training session at Cobham.

An issue sustained in the warm-up to Chelsea's victory over West Ham United ruled Palmer out of our win at the London Stadium. The 23-year-old was also absent as the Blues defeated Fulham before the international break.

The Blues head coach explained, ‘Cole took part in a session yesterday for the first time – but not the entire session. Today in the afternoon, we have one more session, and we are going to try with him and see if he is ok. Otherwise, he will be out tomorrow again.

